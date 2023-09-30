Madison Wealth Partners Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $189.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.