Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 10,606 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.38 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

