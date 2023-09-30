Arista Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,437 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arista Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.41. 4,441,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,861. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.