O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE WM opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.49 and its 200 day moving average is $162.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

