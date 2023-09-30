Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 61.64% of Altria Group worth $49,846,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 623,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 170,783 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 52,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.