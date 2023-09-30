Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.9% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

