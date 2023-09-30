Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 26.33% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $81,497,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $392.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.25. The company has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.