Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,058,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $76,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

