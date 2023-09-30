DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $74.80 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $74,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $558.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $569.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

