Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,129,361. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.