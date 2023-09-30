JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Lifted by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 12.2% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Derbend Asset Management owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,276. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

