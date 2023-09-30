Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 18.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

