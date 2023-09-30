Bensler LLC Sells 6,386 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bensler LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,832. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

