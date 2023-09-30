The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lifted by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Southern stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,928,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

