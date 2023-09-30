Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 3,598 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greenspring Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,418,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,129,000 after purchasing an additional 544,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWF traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $265.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,978. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.77 and a 200-day moving average of $262.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.