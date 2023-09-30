Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,793,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 91,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $208.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

