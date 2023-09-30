Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 870 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Derbend Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 209,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $159.49. 530,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

