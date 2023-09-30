Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.14. 5,117,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,155,167. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

