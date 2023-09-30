Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $787,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36. RTX Co. has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

