Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

MDT stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

