Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $263.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

