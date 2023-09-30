Tiedemann Advisors LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $74.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.