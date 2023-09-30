Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 353 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $572.18. The stock has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $554.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

