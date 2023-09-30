ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

