Successful Portfolios LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

