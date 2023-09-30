C2C Wealth Management LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HON opened at $184.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.