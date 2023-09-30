O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 54,179 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $268.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.93 and a 200 day moving average of $240.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.