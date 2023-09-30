Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share.

Shares of MTN opened at $221.89 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $206.16 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.16 and a 200-day moving average of $238.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

