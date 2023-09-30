Nvest Financial LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,079,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,299,000 after buying an additional 1,044,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.88 and a 200-day moving average of $351.03. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

