Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 2,215 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $536.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

