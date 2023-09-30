DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $63.72 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,539 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $63,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.12 and a 200-day moving average of $185.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

Get Our Latest Report on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.