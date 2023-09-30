ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $559.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,273.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.