Bailard Inc. Has $14.64 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.26. The stock has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

