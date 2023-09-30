Bailard Inc. Sells 1,416 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $559.14 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.