Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.60.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,630. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

