Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $208.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $181.23 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

