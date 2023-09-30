Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

