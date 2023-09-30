Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Reduced by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

NYSE SHOP opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 2.05. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

