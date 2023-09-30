Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,517 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.5% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 37,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.66. 6,630,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

