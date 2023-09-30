DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Tower worth $156,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $158.17 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.