JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $85,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

