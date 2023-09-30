Csenge Advisory Group Buys 19,491 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

