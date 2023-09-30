TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $187.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

