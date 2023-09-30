Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $699,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 51,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.04. 10,902,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,165,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

