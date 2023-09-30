Arista Wealth Management LLC Has $22.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 9.3% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,243. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

