Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $498,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,483,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

