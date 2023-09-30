1,896 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 55,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,729.5% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 125,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 118,230 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 83,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $96.83 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

