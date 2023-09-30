BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

