C2C Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $377.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.94. The stock has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

