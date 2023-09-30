Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

